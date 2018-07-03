President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is excepted to close the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Convention Tuesday morning at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre.
A press statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), released Monday, evening, said that President Mutharika is expected to arrive at the COMESA Hall at 10:00am.
On Monday, President Mutharika was endorsed unopposed as the President for the DPP, same as Goodall Gondwe and Bright Msaka as Vice Presidents for the North and Eastern Regions repsectively
Full list of some key positions of officials elected at the elective conference is as below:
President : Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika
Vice President (North): Goodall Gondwe
Vice President (Centre): Uladi Mussa
Vice President (East): Bright Msaka
Vice President (South): Kondwani Nankhumwa
General Secretary: Grezelder Jeffrey
National Organisation Secretary: Chimwemwe Chipungu
Publicity Secretary: Nicholas Harry Dausi
National Director of Women: Mrs. Cecilia Chazama
Director of Legal Affairs: Charles Mhango
Director of Logistics: Vuwa Kaunda
Director of Economic Affairs: Ralph Jooma
Director of Campaign: Evason Chimlilenji
The DPP becomes the third party to hold its elective conference after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) that held theirs a few months ago.
The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced it will hold its Convention on 1st August 2018 while the People's Party (PP) is yet to announce its plans for the same.
Malawians will go to the polls on 21st May 2019 in a Tripartite General Election to elect a President, members of Parliament and Ward Councillors.