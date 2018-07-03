President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is excepted to close the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Convention Tuesday morning at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre.

A press statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), released Monday, evening, said that President Mutharika is expected to arrive at the COMESA Hall at 10:00am.

On Monday, President Mutharika was endorsed unopposed as the President for the DPP, same as Goodall Gondwe and Bright Msaka as Vice Presidents for the North and Eastern Regions repsectively

Full list of some key positions of officials elected at the elective conference is as below:

President : Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika

Vice President (North): Goodall Gondwe

Vice President (Centre): Uladi Mussa

Vice President (East): Bright Msaka

Vice President (South): Kondwani Nankhumwa

General Secretary: Grezelder Jeffrey

National Organisation Secretary: Chimwemwe Chipungu

Publicity Secretary: Nicholas Harry Dausi

National Director of Women: Mrs. Cecilia Chazama

Director of Legal Affairs: Charles Mhango

Director of Logistics: Vuwa Kaunda

Director of Economic Affairs: Ralph Jooma

Director of Campaign: Evason Chimlilenji

The DPP becomes the third party to hold its elective conference after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) that held theirs a few months ago.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced it will hold its Convention on 1st August 2018 while the People's Party (PP) is yet to announce its plans for the same.

Malawians will go to the polls on 21st May 2019 in a Tripartite General Election to elect a President, members of Parliament and Ward Councillors.