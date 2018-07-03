3 July 2018

Nigeria: I Want to Own the Biggest Fashion Store in Africa - Laura Ikeji

By Rotimi Agbana

Celebrity fashion blogger, author, serial entrepreneur, and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji Kanu, has revealed some of the countless plans she nurses for her thriving fashion business.

In a chat with Vanguard, the astute business woman who is married to the famous footballer, Kanu Nwankwo's younger brother, Christopher Ogbonna Kanu, said though she is already an established fashion brand in Nigeria she intends to own the biggest fashion store on the African continent, creating more job opportunities for the youth.

"I plan to own the biggest fashion store in Africa, to empower the youth by creating different life changing opportunities for them. I also plan to create a shelter to care for the old in the future. I am planning on introducing my Jeans line, Laura Ikeji Jeans and 2018 is not over yet", she said.

Reflecting on her career success so far, she confessed that she has a lot to be thankful for.

"It has been great so far, God has been great. I have been able to overcome my fears and I have discovered my abilities. I have released a book this year titled 'How to Make Money on Instagram' to empower the youth. I have released my first fragrance called 'Incomplete' and it sold out before the official release day. I am planning on introducing my Jeans line Laura Ikeji Jeans and 2018 is not over yet, so I have a lot to thank God for", she noted.

Speaking on her fashion sense, the mother of one who has a knack for being classy said;

"My style is anything comfortable and classy. I also love my high heels."

