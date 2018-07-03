Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of Folashodun Shonubi As CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Nigerian Senate, seeking confirmation of Folashodun Shonubi as the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Buhari had in June nominated Mr Shonubi for the same position.

The letter was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after a one-hour closed door session upon its resumption on Tuesday.

The letter reads,

"Dear distinguished Senate President, in accordance to the provisions of section 81 (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) establishment Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"Find attached a copy of his Curriculum Vitae.

"While looking forward for your usual expeditious consideration, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.

"Yours sincerely, Muhammadu Buhari."