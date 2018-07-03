Malawi: Uladi and Nankhumwa Eye Party Transformation

Blantyre — The 2018 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday elected Uladi Mussa and Kondwani Nankhumwa as vice presidents for the party in the central and Southern region respectively.

Mussa attained the position after winning 964 votes against other contestants namely Dean Josiah Banda, Zeria Chakale, Hetherwick Ntaba and Samuel Tembenu

Whilst Kondwani Nankhumwa who is the Minister of Local government and Rural Development scooped 794 votes beating the other two contestants Joseph Mwanavenkha and Henry Mussa

In their reactions, Mussa and Nankhumwa pledged to transform the party and its administration in preparation for the May 2019 tripartite elections.

Nankhumwa said: "I feel good that people were behind me and DPP at large. As such, I promise complete transformation within the party and its administration in preparation for next year's elections."

"My next step from here is to engage regional and district committees to map the way forward to strengthen the party," he said.

Mussa said the DPP plans to identify strong candidates in the central region which is mostly dominated by Malawi Congress Party so that they could win over 40 seats in the 66 constituency.

Some senior members of the party have expressed satisfaction with the results saying the ushering in of new office bearers will facilitate new ideas that will transform the party for the better.

According to the just elected Director of Economics for the party Ralph Jooma, the elections have given room to new blood which will then rejuvenate the party ahead of the 2019 election

Member of Parliament for Blantyre North, Francis Phiso referred to the elections as a true reflection of the members' views based on the fact that it was conducted freely and fairly.

"The DPP family has spoken and the best candidates have won, it is now time to start the journey to the 2019 elections with a well strengthened party" said Phiso