President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back home from Mauritania where he attended the 31st African Union summit.

The President was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Cde Winston Chitando, Harare Metropolitan province Minister of State Cde Miriam Chikukwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and senior government officials.

The President's delegation to Nouakchott included Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo and Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Dr Mike Bimha.

The President, who made his maiden appearance as a member of the 15-member African Union Peace and Security Council, said Africa should adequately fund its peace-keeping activities to minimise overreliance on donors and promote African solutions to African challenges.