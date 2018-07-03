Malawi: President Mutharika Promises to Continue Building the Economy

Blantyre — President Prof Peter Mutharika Monday promised to continue building the country's economy and develop Malawi.

Mutharika was speaking at Comesa Hall in Blantyre where he led the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the national convention.

The President said for the three and half years that he has led the country, there has been massive progress in terms of economy where among others inflation rate has gone down from 34 percent to 7 percent.

Furthermore, the commercial lending rate has moved from 32 percent to 23 percent and that the Malawi Kwacha has stabilized, a clear sign that the economy was improving.

"When I ascended to power in 2014, we found the country with no funds and it was very difficult for us to lead the country. As you may be aware, a lot of money was stolen through cash gate.

"However, we worked so hard to bring the economy back on track and today, I promise to continue building the economy and make sure the country registers massive development," Mutharika said.

The President also said for the time he has been in power, the economy has grown by five percent.

"I know that some people are not appreciating what we are doing. Let me tell you that every month, about 5000 cars are imported into the country and that cannot be anything else other than improved economy.

"Our plans into the future are that we should grow the economy to about 7 percent and we are assured of that," the Malawi leader said.

Apart from improving the economy, the President also promised to continue with various developmental projects.

He cited road infrastructure, skilled labor through technical colleges which he described as engine for any country's growth.

"Let us all unite and work together to build this country. Together we can develop our loved country," Prof Mutharika said.

DPP is holding its third convention and if President Mutharika is elected he will lead the party at the country's next tripartite elections next year.