Malawi: Mutharika Opens DPP Convention, Insists Party to Rule Malawi Till 2084

President Peter Mutharika on Monday officially opened the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national elective indaba--where he is going unopposed--and reiterated that his party will continue governing the party until 2084.

Sounding unusually energetic, the Malawi leader said the party has been a blessing to the country in a number of aspects.

"We will continue to rule this country until 2084," insisted Mutharika who is, at now, being ridiculed by the public for allegedly benefitting from a K145 million deposited by a supplier at the Malawi Police Service in the party account in which he is a sole signatory.

Among others, the former law professor boasted a stable economy with low currency inflation rates during the last four years he has been at the helm of power.

Said Mutharika: "The economy is moving satisfactory, and this can be evidenced by the number of cars that are being imported into this country. This means people have the money."

According to him, over 5 000 cars are being imported into the country in a year--quite an achievement to him.

Mutharika also predicted that Malawi will be like Singapore in the next 36 years.

But saying he was a "democratic" person, he said he would not stand for re-election during the time because he would have already stepped down.

"I will go back to the university," said Mutharika.

Talking politics, he said he was not supporting any candidate at theconvention as well as during the primaries scheduled between August and September.

"I want a fair campaign," he said.

DPP, which was formed in 2005 by late President Bingu waMutharika--Peter's brother--was the is the third major party to hold its convention after opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Alliance for Democracy.

More than 1 500 delegates are attending the indaba.