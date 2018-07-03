South Africa: Massive Blow to Sharks' Super Rugby Hopes

The Sharks have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Springbok flank Jean-Luc du Preez is out of action for Saturday's clash against the Stormers at Newlands.

It could be even worse for the Sharks, too, with Du Preez also a major doubt for the final match of regular season against the Jaguares.

Du Preez had started this past Saturday's clash against the Lions in Durban but had to leave the field in the early stages of the contest with what was later confirmed as an MCL sprain.

The good news for the Sharks is that they went on to win that match without the 22-year-old bruiser, but coach Robert du Preez will certainly miss his son in Cape Town on Saturday.

Hooker Akker van der Merwe, meanwhile, is expected to be fit enough to face the Stormers despite injuring his shoulder against the Lions.

The Sharks are currently 3rd in the South African Conference and 9th overall, chasing down the Rebels in an effort to secure 8th and the final wildcard playoff spot.

They cannot afford any more slip-ups and will surely need victory against both the Stormers and the Jaguares.

Kick-off in Cape Town on Saturday is at 17:15 .

Source: Sport24