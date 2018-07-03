3 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Equal Education Looks to the Future in the Wake of Sexual Harassment Scandal

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

The civic movement Equal Education has begun its third National Congress on the back of recent damaging sexual harassment scandals and allegations of a cover-up. On its opening day, it hosted a panel discussion about creating a safe space for young girls and women.

Equal Education (EE), the civil society organisation which advocates for equal access to quality education and reforms of South Africa's education system hosted a panel discussion on intersectionality at the opening day of its third National Congress to engage with pupils about creating a safe space for girls and women.

A group of delegates from five provinces (KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng) comprised mostly of high school pupils, teachers, parents and education activists, gathered at the Linder Auditorium 0n Wits Education Campus in Parktown on Monday night.

Panellists Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane from Sonke Gender Justice, Simamkele Dlakavu, a #feesmustfall activist, Zandile Motsoeneng, a feminist activist, and Londokuhle Mnguni, a high school volunteer, had a challenging time on stage responding to questions posed by high school pupils.

Ever since the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Equal Education's co-founder and treasurer Doron Isaacs and other members, the movement has undergone "a lot of self-introspection", Deputy General...

