3 July 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: The Seychelles President Receives High Commissioner for the Republic of Cyprus At State House

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure received the High Commissioner for the Republic of Cyprus to Seychelles, H.E. Ambassador Andreas Panayiotou, as State House today. Ambassador Panayiotou is on an official visit in the country to attend the 4th Session of the Seychelles-Cyprus Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Industrial Cooperation to be held from the 03rd to 04th July 2018.

Discussions between the Head of State and Ambassador Panayiotou centred on cooperation that will further develop the different sectors which are of mutual interest to both countries such as civil defence, trade and investments, tourism, telecommunication, cybersecurity, cultural, as well as the importance to have the people-to-people relationship between the two countries.

They also spoke about the excellent relations that Seychelles and Cyprus have on the international arena, such as in the European Union.

President Faure described the cooperation between the two countries as one which is fruitful, based on mutual understanding. The President expressed his wish that the meeting to be held paves the way for new avenues and uncover potential areas for future cooperation.

Speaking to the local media after the meeting, Ambassador Panayiotou announced that during his visit, Seychelles and Cyprus will be signing two Memorandum of Understanding between the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cooperation between the two countries in Ports and Marine.

Also present at the meeting this morning was Director of Planning, Directorate for European Programmes Coordination and Development, Mrs Georghia Solomonidou-Christofidou, Chief Administrative Officer, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, Mrs Afroditi Koufterou, Honourary Consul of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Seychelles, Mrs. Georgia Papakokkinos-Van Heyste and Desk officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Zénab Kanté.

