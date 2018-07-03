South Africa/Zambia: Amajita to Face Zambia in Preparation for Malawi Afcon Qualifier

Burger King-sponsored South African U20 Men's National Team (Amajita) will take on Zambia in a friendly match as part of their preparations for their upcoming 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations third round first leg qualifier clash against Malawi.

Amajita assemble for camp on Friday, 6 July and travel to Lusaka on the same day. They will face the host nation two days later (Sunday, 8 July) at the Nkoloma Stadium - kick-off is at 15h00.

The South Africans return home on Monday, 9 July and travel to Rustenburg to continue preparation for the Malawi clash scheduled for Sunday, 15 July at the Moruleng Stadium, with a 15h00 kick-off.

Amajita got a bye in the first round of qualifiers before sauntering past Mozambique with an impressive 4-1 aggregate scoreline to reach the third and final stage of the qualifiers.

The winners of this round will automatically qualify for the 2019 AFCON, set to take place in Niger from 24 February to 10 March, where the top four national sides to represent Africa at the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup will be decided.

SA U20 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM vs. MALAWI - AFCON QUALIFIER

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Khulekani KUBHEKA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

2. Glen BAARTJIES Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

DEFENDERS:

3. Thabo MOLOISANE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

4. Njabulo BLOM Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

5. Keenan ABRAHAMS Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

6. Keith GROENEVELD Standard Liege FC (Belgium)

7. Sibusiso MABILISO Amazulu FC (SA)

8. Reece VETTER Rand Burg FC (SA)

9. Malebogo MODISE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

10. Givemore KHUPE Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

11. Thabo MOKOENA Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

12 Bradley CROSS Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

MIDFIELDERS:

13. Jesse DONN Ubuntu FC (SA)

14. Siphesihle MKHIZE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

15. Mfanafikile DLAMINI Golden Arrows FC (SA)

16. Keagan MITCHELL Black Aces FC (SA)

17. Duncan ADONIS Cape Town City FC (SA)

18. Nkosingiphile NGCOBO Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

19. Tashreeq MATTHEWS Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

20. Kobamelo KODISANG Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

21. Promise MKHUMA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

22. Khanyisile MAYO Supersport United FC (SA)

23. Wiseman MEYIWA Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

STRIKERS:

24. Shungu DUTIRO Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

25. Lyle FOSTER Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

26. Thabiso MONYANE Orlando Pirates FC (SA)