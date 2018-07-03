3 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kagere - Why I Walked Out On Gor Mahia

By Vincent Opiyo

There was an outburst from a section of Gor Mahia fans following the exit of key striker Meddie Kagere who joined Tanzanian champions Simba on a two-year contract last week.

The fans accused the Ugandan-born Rwandese of betraying a club that gave him a second chance after being club less for six months.

Kagere joined Gor Mahia in January 2015, but left at the end of that year after seeing out his contract, resurfacing in June 2016 to sign a two-year contract that lapsed last month hence crossing over to Simba on a Bosman rule.

The striker, in an interview after helping his new side beat APR of Rwanda 2-1 to storm into the Cecafa Kagame Cup quarters on Monday, faulted Gor's management for failing to start negotiations for contract renewal on time.

He is however delighted with his new found "love" at Simba and is ready to replicate his sparkling form with the Green Army, one that saw him win two Kenyan Premier League titles, a Top Eight and two SportPesa Super Cups.

New man Kagere scores winner as Simba edge APR

"As players, we are always after those who love you most, Simba showed me the love and gave me a good deal," said Kagere, who was the leading Gor scorer with eight league goals.

He added: "Gor Mahia took time to offer me a new contract, luckily Simba came in with a lucrative deal that I couldn't turn down since I was a free agent. This is my new love and for now, I'm a Simba player ready to face the challenge."

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are also in pursuit of K'Ogalo's creative midfielder Francis Kahata, whose contract ends in 12 months' time. And Kagere says the inclusion of the Kenyan international will be a good addition to 19-time Tanzanian champions.

"He is a good player who knows my style of play hence can feed me with defence splitting passes, but it's not my responsibility to sign him. As a player, I will work with the ones we've here because they are also good and it's a matter of time before we gel."

Simba had four new signings in the team that started against APR, with majority coming from their reserves.

Ghanaian defender Pascal Wawa, Marcel Kaheza and Adam Salamba are the other new signings.

