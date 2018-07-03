3 July 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa: More Countries Sign the African Free Trade Area Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Times
(File photo).

Forty-nine of the 55 member states of the African Union have signed the continental free trade are agreement.

The AU chairman Rwandan President Paul Kagame made the announcement on Monday during the closing ceremony of the 31st African Union Summit in Mauritanian capital Nouakchott.

South Africa, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Lesotho and Burundi signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in Nouakchott, bring the number of countries that have inked the deal to 49.

Chad and the Kingdom of eSwatini joined four other countries that have ratified the agreement.

The AfCFTA will come into effect after 22 countries ratify it.

It will be the largest free trade area that creates an African market of over 1.2 billion people with a GDP of $2.5 trillion.

The deal has four legal instruments: The framework agreement establishing the AfCFTA; the protocols on trade in goods; protocol in trade in services; and the protocol in dispute settlement.

The agreement is expected to remove taxes from up to 90 per cent of the 200 items traded on the continent, making them cheaper for consumers.

Africa

What's Driving African Migration, Who's Going, and Where?

It is well established that young people constitute the majority of those who risk their lives on migratory routes from… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.