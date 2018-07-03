Botswana: Karatekas Light Up Gabs Open

Gaborone — Young and upcoming karatekas gave spectators value for their money at the annual Gaborone Open International Karate Championship.

Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) sanctioned tournament was hosted by Hayashi Ha Botswana Karate Union and played before an exciting crowd at the Al Nur Hall in Gaborone on June 30.

Karatekas displayed intense moments of energized fights and perfectly coordinated kata moves much to the delight of the pleasing crowd who braved the chilly long weekend breeze to attend the event.

The eighth edition of the annual tournament had attracted a considerable number of athletes even from across the borders and karatekas were ready to show their nippy moves from the onset of the day long matches.

The final bouts were even more interesting with a number of shocking results.

On form Quinton Mosupiemang continued with his fine form when he easily beat his opponents to be crowned the overall winner in the senior men elite kumite category.

His opponents were familiar with the threat he posed going into the final matches as he is the current Region 5 under75kg reigning champion.

He was closely followed by another promising senior men karateka Teto Wakwena while Thanks Selaolo and Kgotla Maranyane fell for the third and fourth spot respectively.

Another interesting category was the female elite kumite where Lethabo Sekano drew Lesego Masimola in the final bout.

The judges waved in favour of the hardworking Sekano while Tshegofatso Gaborone settled for a bronze medal.

The visiting Namibian pair of Timothy Coleman and Wesley Marshall reigned supreme in the junior elite male kumite taking the first two podium spots while Motlhomi Makepe got a bronze and another Namibian karateka Rassie Estrehuizen got position four.

Botswana's gold medal hopeful Kagiso Mophuting watched in disgust as South African Reece Haynes clawed his way to the first spot.

Other interesting bouts were the girls under 13 years where Lentle Tanyala got a double award for kata and kumite.

Motswana Kgosi also was crowned twice for the same category for boys. Last year's zone VI champion Kao Nsala won the boys 12 years kata and Lefika Mooketsi won the kumite in the same age bracket.

In an interview, one of the event organisers' sensei Ofentse Bakwadi said they were pleased with the great atmosphere both from the supportive parents and spectators and the pleasing turn up of athletes.

He said their next stop as Botswana Hayashi-Ha karate Union was to take part in the Hayashi-Ha Cape Town Open billed for September.

Gaborone Open tournament used to attract karatekas from as far as China and Estonia but could not make it this year due to other pressing commitments.

The tournament was also used to fine tune karatekas for the upcoming Africa Cup to be hosted by the Union of Africa Karate Federations (UFAK) on the last weekend of August in Kigali Rwanda.

