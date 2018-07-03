3 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Still No Sign of Etzebeth for Struggling Stormers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni and lock JD Schickerling will be available for selection against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday, but there will be no sign of Eben Etzebeth .

Both Ntubeni and Schickerling featured for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge on Sunday on their return from injury, but Etzebeth remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a back and nerve injury.

Scrumhalf Justin Phillips, meanwhile, is battling a rib injury and will be assessed in the week to determine if he is fit to play.

The Stormers will also be without fullback SP Marais, who has a quad injury.

The other players on the long-term injury list are Jaco Coetzee (repeated concussion), Seabelo Senatla (groin) and Dan du Plessis (knee), with their return to be determined by how their recovery progresses.

The Stormers have no mathematical chance of qualifying for the Super Rugby playoffs.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 .

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Chaos Rocks At Beitbridge Border Post

There was chaos at Beitbridge Border Post over the weekend after transporters, commonly known as Omalayitsha, staged a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.