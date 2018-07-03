3 July 2018

Government of South Africa

Minister Zweli Mkhize On Appointment of New Deputy Directors-General in the Department of Traditional Affairs

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize has extended a warm welcome to new Deputy Directors-General (DDGs) appointed at the Department of Traditional Affairs (DTA), Ms Ramatsobane Shoky Mogaladi and Ms Thandaza Shandu.

Ms Mogaladi will lead the Research Policy and Legislation (RPL) branch which is responsible for research and the management of traditional affairs information systems.

Ms Shandu will lead the Institutional Support and Coordination (ISC) branch which is responsible for the promotion of institutional development and capacity building for the institution of traditional leadership and to facilitate partnerships between the institution of traditional leadership and all spheres of government, civil society and private sector.

"I am pleased to welcome the two DDGs to their new role in the CoGTA family. Their expertise and wealth of experience will further assist to strengthen the implementation of the DTA's mandate", said Minister Mkhize.

Ms Shandu holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work: University of Zululand, Honours Degree in Social Work: University of Zululand and the Master of Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.

Ms Mogaladi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Bophuthatswana, Bachelor of Education, University of Bophuthatswana, Master of Education, University of the North West, Master of Management in Public Policy, University of Witwatersrand and Master of Management in Public and Development Sector Monitoring and Evaluation, University of the Witwatersrand.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance

South Africa

