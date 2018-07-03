Ethiopia: Ministry Preparing Higher Education Road Map

ADDIS ABABA- The Nation is now working tirelessly on preparing a Higher Education Road map that would generate qualified graduates that go along with the fast economic growth, Ministry of Education announced .

The Ministry State Minister Adviser Yibeltal Ayalew told The Ethiopia Herald that : "The preparation of the road map is underway with local and foreign experts including people drawn from various sectors."

Shaping higher education system is vital in human capital development of Ethiopia as it is aspiring to be one of low middle income countries by 2025 , thus,at this juncture , producing competent graduates for our economy is the call of the day, he stated.

He also said the 25 old- education and training policy had paved the way for building human capital that would actualize nation renaissance.

As to him, the current development trajectory and trend in higher education, which resulted in the need for highly skilled workforce and a rapid increase in the number institutions of higher learning have necessitated the road map.

"The future 15- year road map is expected to reform the structure, governance and managerial systems in higher education and human resource development through increasing access to higher education."

Ethiopia has witnessed rapid economic growth, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth averaging 10.9 per cent, which is lifting the country from being the second poorest in the world in 2000 to becoming a middle income country by 2025, if it continues its current growth trajectory higher education sector should be redefined, He noted.

According to him, in the past 10 years, the government has demonstrated continued commitment in expanding equitable access to quality and relevant higher education. Currently, nation has 46 public and 133 private higher education institutions crafting in various under a single ministry.

The participation has reached 22 percent that should grow below thirty per cent. The road map will see alternative way out that could pave way to restructure, shape with the growing demand of program.

It was learnt that introduction of higher education in Ethiopia began in the mid-1960s. It is only in the past 15 years, however, due to the government's and development partners' commitment to prioritizing the sub-sector, that access to higher education has opened to the wider population. The higher education is now at the turning point to realize sustainable human capital development efforts and narrow the gap for common good of the nation and beyond.