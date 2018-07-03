Ethiopia: Regional Healthcare Conference to Take Place Here

ADDIS ABABA- The first East African Healthcare Federation Annual Conference will be held here at AU conference hall aimed at digitizing the healthcare services in the continent. The conference , slated for July 9-10, 2018 themed: "Revolutionizing Healthcare through Digital Technology in Africa".

Ethiopian Private Health Facilities Employers Association President Dr. Mekonnen Aychiluhim told The Ethiopian Herald that the conference will focus on technological advancements in the healthcare. On the conference, participants will thoroughly discuss how to leverage digital technologies and technological advancement in the medical sector to engage directly with respective ministry of health, policy makers and practitioners from Africa, he added.

The conference will also contribute to build consensus among East African countries prioritizing health infrastructure, systems, services and research investment, he emphasized.

Ethiopian Private Health Facilities Employers Association Executive Director Mohammed Tusi for his part said that having such international and regional conferences in the heath sector provides the opportunities towards activating better healthcare services provision. Expediting digitization of the healthcare services will dismantle sector bottlenecks through facilitating swift services delivery across the country, he added.

As to him, private healthcare facilities are playing a crucial role in maintaining the growing healthcare demands of the society.

Accordingly, participants from different African counties will take part in the conference.