Ethiopia: Ecx Says Illegal Commodities Trade Declining

ADDIS ABABA - The illegal trade commodities intercepted by pertinent bodies and stakeholders have shown significant reduction while working to improve coffee export quality,Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) Dire Dawa branch disclosed.

The branch office has been working in cooperation with Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority, Federal Police Commission and Ethiopian Roads Authority to control illegal trade of coffee and bean products , Dire Dawa ECX Manager Birehanu Tefera told The Ethiopian Herald.

The joint efforts have enabled the country to regularly protect commodities exchanged via contraband and this year, the branch office has not confiscated illegal commodities so far, he said.

As to him, the contraband had disabled the government to collect the intended tax from business persons and made the country not to improve its export earnings as well.

Meanwhile ,the branch office has been working with Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority through providing professional recommendation to bring about improvement on the quality of coffee to increase export, he said.

The office has also been giving warehouse and standardization services to customers who produce and export coffee produced in Arsi, East and West Hararghe and zones, he stated.

Dire Dawa ECX Quality Assurance Supervisor Aman Kebede said that the coffee that passes through their laboratory has seen significant reduction in quality steadily .

The major problem for the low quality of coffee emanated from less understanding of land cleaning, cultivating, harvesting, transporting and storing activities, he expressed.

"But ,the major factor has resulted from production area."

There must be expertise follow up and support to the farmers on the cultivation and harvesting processes of coffee production in order to improve quality, he stated.