Botswana: Notwane Supporters Branch Launches in Kasane

Kasane — Notwane Football Club supporters' branch was launched in Kasane on June 30.

The launch, which was honoured by other branches from around the country, was also marked with a grocery donation to Masije Boalo.

In an interview, branch chairperson, Ontibile Lekone said the launch was aimed at bringing the team closer to the people of Chobe.

Lekone said the branch would represent the BTC Premiership team to the community of Chobe and assist those who want to support Sechaba.

The next move after the launch, he said would be to bring the team to the people and even accord local teams the opportunity to play Notwane in friendly games.

He said some of the branch activities lined up would be to assist in keeping Chobe clean through clean up campaigns and other community activities.

Kasane branch is the second branch to be launched after Thamaga, which was launched in 2016.

Thamaga branch chairperson, Lidoh Moalafhi, who launched Kasane, said the branch would help bring the team closer to its supporters and help supporters to get contact with the team.

Moalafhi said since the launch in Thamaga, the branch had engaged in social corporate responsibility activities every year, which had assisted in the recruitment drive.

Also present during the launch were representative from Orapa, Palapye, Molepolole, Francistown, Mogoditshane and Maun branches.

Mogoditshane branch will be the next to be launched. The programme included a game between Notwane supporters and Township Rollers supporters. Rollers supporters won 3-2.

