2 July 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Notwane Supporters Branch Launches in Kasane

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Keamogetse Letsholo

Kasane — Notwane Football Club supporters' branch was launched in Kasane on June 30.

The launch, which was honoured by other branches from around the country, was also marked with a grocery donation to Masije Boalo.

In an interview, branch chairperson, Ontibile Lekone said the launch was aimed at bringing the team closer to the people of Chobe.

Lekone said the branch would represent the BTC Premiership team to the community of Chobe and assist those who want to support Sechaba.

The next move after the launch, he said would be to bring the team to the people and even accord local teams the opportunity to play Notwane in friendly games.

He said some of the branch activities lined up would be to assist in keeping Chobe clean through clean up campaigns and other community activities.

Kasane branch is the second branch to be launched after Thamaga, which was launched in 2016.

Thamaga branch chairperson, Lidoh Moalafhi, who launched Kasane, said the branch would help bring the team closer to its supporters and help supporters to get contact with the team.

Moalafhi said since the launch in Thamaga, the branch had engaged in social corporate responsibility activities every year, which had assisted in the recruitment drive.

Also present during the launch were representative from Orapa, Palapye, Molepolole, Francistown, Mogoditshane and Maun branches.

Mogoditshane branch will be the next to be launched. The programme included a game between Notwane supporters and Township Rollers supporters. Rollers supporters won 3-2.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Murdered Molepolole Family Laid to Rest

A Molepolole family that was massacred by unknown assailants was laid to rest on June 30. Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.