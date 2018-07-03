Mauritius to Become Champion of Commonwealth Innovation Hub

press release

Mauritius is set to become a champion of the Commonwealth Innovation Hub, a digital platform to tap and unleash the innovation wealth of the Commonwealth which was launched in April 2018.

This was at the fore of discussions yesterday during a courtesy call by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, Q.C, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions also focused on the Commonwealth Blue Charter highlighting the close linkages between the ocean, climate change, sustainable development, and the wellbeing of the people of the Commonwealth for which Prime Minister Jugnauth has expressed his keen intent to support the project. Other issues raised pertained to the clean-up campaign launched by the Commonwealth in which Mauritius will play a significant role.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General also handed over a copy of the Blue Charter to the Prime Minister.

Baroness Patricia Scotland, Q.C, is on a two-day official visit to Mauritius from 2 to 3 July. During her stay she had several meetings and working sessions with high dignitaries. An interactive session with Commonwealth Heads of Mission and Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub is also on the agenda.