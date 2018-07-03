3 July 2018

Ethiopia: Sugar Corporation Accuses Contractor of Harassment

By Yohannes Anberbir

The Head of the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation Endawek Abite disclosed to the parliamentary State Enterprises Affairs Standing Committee that they are unable to terminate its contractual agreement with the government owned Metals and Engineering Corporation (MetEC) as officials of the Corporation have been subject to harassment by the latter.

This was disclosed during a hearing held by the Standing Committee on Monday July 2, 2018. The Corporation clarified the matter as the House Committee criticized the Corporation for not taking an immediate measure to sort out the lagging sugar projects.

According to Head of the Corporation, officials from MetEC said to them, they "are pushing a wall and better remain silent".

"We cannot do anything since it is a problem beyond our capacity and it is not fair to give us hard time on that account," Endawek asserted. "But, this does not mean that we are not be accountable for our actions," he told the Committee.

