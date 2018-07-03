South Africa: Police Condemn the Continuous Violent Crimes in Schools

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo have condemned the persistent incidents of violent crimes occurring in the school premises in some parts of the Province with the strongest terms. This condemnation follows the two separate incidents of business robberies which took place in Lebowakgomo and Matlala Policing areas respectively.

In the Lebowakgomo Policing area outside Polokwane, four (04) unknown suspects have allegedly accosted security officers who were on duty guarding the premises of Ngwanamohube High School at Seleteng village in the early hours of yesterday 2018-07-02 at about 01:30.

The attackers ambushed the two security officers and robbed them cash amount of money and a firearm. Subsequently, they forced the victims inside the school premises where congregants were worshiping and robbed them cell phones and blankets.

After they were done with their shady deeds, they handcuffed the officers, broke into one of the offices and got away with the following items:

*Eighteen (18) laptops valued at R126 000, 00

*One (01) firearm and fifteen live rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in the Matlala Policing area of the Seshego Cluster outside Polokwane, Seven (07) unknown armed suspects attacked the security officers in the early hours of today 2018-0-07-03 at about 01:00 at Rapitsi High School in Ga-Phaudi village and robbed one of them a firearm.

The suspects then handcuffed the guards and forced them to the main building where they broke into one of the offices, ransacked it and fled the scene with the following items:

* One (01) 9mm pistol

* Seven (07) live rounds

* Two (02) Cellphones

* One (01) Peperspray

* One (01) Torch

* Bundle of keys.

The Saps Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has utterly condemned these two incidents and he also expressed shock at this heinous acts by the unscrupulous criminals who don't care about the future of our children.

Anyone with information which can assist the Police in arresting the suspects involved in both incidents, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station. The Police investigations are still unfolding.