press release

The Police in Makhado have arrested a 41-year-old man for rape, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Abraham Lehola who is attached to Kutama Sinthumule Prison as a Custodial Officer was arrested following an incident which occurred on 2018-06-23 at about 21:00.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old girl was at Madombidzha village, when the suspect took out a firearm and fired two shots to this victim, forced her into his motor vehicle, drove away up to a certain lodge in the Makhado area where he raped her.

The matter was later reported to the Police who immediately started with the initial investigations which led to the apprehension of the suspect. During the arrest, an unlicensed firearm and six (06) ammunition were recovered. The suspect has briefly appeared before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate Court. He was denied bail and his cases were postponed to the 04th July 2018 for bail application and further Police investigations. The Police investigations are still continuing.