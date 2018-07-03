3 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Police Nabbed a Prison Official for Rape

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Makhado have arrested a 41-year-old man for rape, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Abraham Lehola who is attached to Kutama Sinthumule Prison as a Custodial Officer was arrested following an incident which occurred on 2018-06-23 at about 21:00.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old girl was at Madombidzha village, when the suspect took out a firearm and fired two shots to this victim, forced her into his motor vehicle, drove away up to a certain lodge in the Makhado area where he raped her.

The matter was later reported to the Police who immediately started with the initial investigations which led to the apprehension of the suspect. During the arrest, an unlicensed firearm and six (06) ammunition were recovered. The suspect has briefly appeared before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate Court. He was denied bail and his cases were postponed to the 04th July 2018 for bail application and further Police investigations. The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa

Chaos Rocks At Beitbridge Border Post

There was chaos at Beitbridge Border Post over the weekend after transporters, commonly known as Omalayitsha, staged a… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.