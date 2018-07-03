Ghana: Don't Undermine Authority of Traditional Rulers - DCEs Cautioned

Bolgatanga — Any District Chief Executive (DCEs) whose attitude undermines the authority of traditional rulers is bound to fail in his or her administration, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), has said.

The Minister made the observation at a regional consultative forum on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region last Wednesday.

She told the DCEs that, undermining the traditional authorities could not only affect them as DCEs, but could also affect the President who appointed them and the party in power, particularly during Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Hajia Mahama therefore, instructed all MMDCEs to ensure that they work with all traditional rulers in prosecuting government's programmes and policies, stressing "if you want to enjoy in power you must all respect the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution."

The Minister expressed worry about the situation where many Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) deliberately refused to endorse presiding members and the nominated MMDCEs and indicated that the development of such MMDAs was always drawn back.

She emphasised the need for the MMDAs to be very innovative in mobilising internal revenue and to ensure that they use portion of the generated revenue to initiate development projects so as to encourage more citizens to pay their taxes.

Hajia Mahama commended the stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, MMDCEs, civil society organisations, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors, presiding and assembly members and the media for endorsing the election of the MMDCEs on partisan basis.

She, however, entreated the stakeholders, particularly the traditional and religious leaders, the media, the National Commission for Civic Education, civil society organisations, among others, to join the crusade in sensitising communities about the election of the MMDCEs for them to actively participate in the impending national exercise.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari Ayine, lauded the government for taking a bold step in the fulfilment of its manifesto pledge to Ghanaians and indicated that several researches conducted had confirmed that public opinion endorse the election of the MMDCEs.

"Many political leaders and governments have made the promise in the past but lacked the political will to bring it to pass. I am very happy that this government is charting another path for others to follow, as we did with the criminal libel law," the Regional Minister stated.

Mr Ayine said Ghana had welcomed and practised the decentralisation concept for far too long and stated that there was the need to deepen it through the election of MMDCEs, so as to make them more accountable and responsive to the people.