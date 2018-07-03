Ghana: TMA Begins Education Programme to Get Traders Off the Streets

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has started series of education programmes to get traders at the Tema Community One market off the streets and pavements.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La last Thursday visited the market to interact with the traders and cautioned them on the dangers of their actions which, he said, posed danger to themselves and other road users.

He said since the streets were for the use of vehicles, encroaching on it could lead to fatal accidents.

Mr Anang-La assured the traders of enough structures and spaces in the market to accommodate them, and called on them to cooperate to make people who come to buy and do other businesses at the facility feel comfortable to go about their activities.

The MCE said Information Services Department vans would also be detailed to go round and educate the traders to ensure that they are well-informed before they were taken off the streets.

Some of the traders pleaded for more time, claiming they have no place to go, while others said they were on the street because shoppers preferred to buy from those who sell on the street, hence their decision to move from their shops onto the streets.