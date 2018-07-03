Ghana: Opuni Asiamah - You Can't Fault Pres for Sacking Charlotte Osei, 2 Deputies

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor Seth Opuni Asiamah has defended the President for removing the Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) and her two deputies.

He explained that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo couldn't be faulted for sacking the three commissioners, Charlotte Osei, chairman of the EC and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah as he did so through due process.

President Akufo-Addo last Thursday removed Mrs. Osei and her two deputies, Mr Sulley and Mrs Amankwah from office on grounds of "stated misbehaviour and incompetence".

It followed the recommendations of a committee set up by the Chief Justice, pursuant to Article 146(4) of the Constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by some workers of the commission.

"The Constitution mandates the President to do what he did, there is a process that he went through to arrive at the decision that he took, one cannot fault him for the decision he took.

"It's unfortunate, the stance taken by the National Democratic Congress, which has condemned the President and threatened to demonstrate against him to reinstate the three commissioners.

"Though Mrs. Osei conducted a successful election in 2016 the NDC must accept the President did nothing wrong by following the recommendations of the Chief Justice's committee to remove the three commissioners.

"Even though former President Mahama appointed Charlotte Osei, he did not do so for her to come and do his bidding, the NDC position of making the country ungovernable if Mrs Osei is not reinstated is most unfortunate.

"What I'll caution the President is, he has the opportunity to appoint all the seven commissioners before the next election, he should appoint people who will serve the best interest of the country and not do his bidding," Prof Asiamah advised.

Right Reverend Christopher Andam, the Kumasi Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church commended Mrs. Charlotte Osei for successfully conducting the 2016 elections however, said the decision taken by the President should be respected.

"Since the President made the decision based on the recommendations of the investigative committee, we should all respect it, the EC Chairperson did well in the 2016 elections but it's unfortunate the President had no choice than to follow the recommendation," he stressed. -3news.com

Nana Addo promoted some members of the EC petition committee - Kofi Adams