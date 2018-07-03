Ghana: La Youth Urges Pres to Release Land By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Coalition of La Youth Association (COLA), has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to release land belonging to the people of La, in Greater Accra Region, as promised during his 2016 elections campaign.

The COLA expressed worry that the President had done nothing about the promise he made during the 2016 elections.

Mr Augustine Nii Amoah Nai, president of the association, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said President Akufo-Addo has the power to release land illegally acquired by the government to the people of La.

"The New Patriotic Party has been in office for over a year, and the President has not fufiled his promises to the people of La."

He also said "the chiefs and people of La traditional area are disheartened by government's inability to acknowledge the chiefs and people of La in the erection of a statue in honour of the late Major Maxwell Mahama on their land".

Mr Nai said even though it was appropriate to honour the memory of late Major Mahama, his statue should have been erected at where the incident occurred or his hometown where it would be more appreciated.

He said that the Minister of Defence was "superintending over illegal acquisition of lands for the military".

He alleged that the beaches along the coast of La had been taken over by some military personnel, resulting in demolishing of properties at the Laboma Beach, where a lot of investments had been made.

Mr Nai called for compensation and equity agreements between government and the people of La for all lands acquired by the state.

A former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon constituency, Mr Oscar Nii Odoi Glover, said the concerns raised by COLA were non-political, but rather a genuine concern of the people of La.

He urged the government to listen to the plea of the youth, and address their concerns immediately, adding that "it is not politics, we only want out rights to be respected as owners of the land and as Ghanaians".