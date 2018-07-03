Ghana: Stanchart Ghana Appoints New Board Chairman

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Oteng Kumah, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect from July 1, 2018.

The appointment follows the retirement of Mr. Ishmael Evans Yamson on June 30, 2018.

Dr. Kumah joined the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited in October 2013. He currently chairs the Risk Committee of the Board.

Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said: "I look forward to working with Dr. Kumah in his new role, along with the rest of the Board, as we continue to maintain the bank's governance standards and deliver long term value to all our shareholders."

Dr. Kumah is an International Economic Consultant and Advisor and has served in several high-profile roles including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he served for 25 years as Division Chief, IMF Resident Representative in Djibouti and Deputy Division Chief at the Balance of Payments and External Debt Division.

From 1993-1994, he was Coordinator and Advisor of the Research Department of the Bank of Ghana. He also served as Senior Advisor, Bank of Ghana from 1997 to 1999, where he provided key macro-economic advice to the government of Ghana.

Dr. Kumah has lectured at many institutions and written many articles on International Finance and Banking. He is currently the Chairman of KEDSS Consulting, an economic and financial consulting company.

Outgoing Chairman of the Board Mr. Yamson said, "I am pleased to have Dr. Kumah step into the role as Board Chairman. His experience is extensive and he will continue to pursue the bank's strategy".

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Kumah said, "I am delighted to accept this appointment. I will draw on my experience and knowledge to drive the strategy of the bank. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr. Yamson for his commitment and contribution to Standard Chartered for the past 13 years."