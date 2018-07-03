Ghana: Betway Boss Unveils Package to Fans

ONLINE betting outfit Betway has reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that customers across the country are given the opportunity to win cash during the World Cup period and beyond.

According to the Country Manager at Betway, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, customers should take advantage of the World Cup period which has interesting offers on their platform to enrich themselves.

"We have several jackpots and great odds for people to take advantage of and this World Cup has shown that it is a game for all as there are no big and small teams," he stated.

"Since any team can win a match, it is possible to bet on any of the teams at the current stage and win fantastic cash prizes," he added.

Aside the offers, he said his outfit is also ensuring that customers stay healthy by carrying out free health screening for customers.

To underline their earnestness, the first-of-its-kind screening came off last Friday at the head office in Adabraka where thousands of customers and their families turned up for the medical exercise.

Individuals where taken through a series of tests including blood sugar level, BMI, an eye examination, breast cancer examination and blood pressure monitoring.

"This is part of our corporate social responsibilities and we encourage not only healthy activities by way of exercising but also regular screening to ensure the public is healthy,"he stated.

He stressed that, the screening also forms part of their second year anniversary celebrations in Ghana as they look forward to more years of exciting betting experience for Ghanaians.

"When we launched two years ago, we promised Ghanaians of the easiest and most flexible way of betting and currently many have followed but we would continue to provide more for customers not only in football but other sports across the world," he added.

He urged the public to continue patronising their services as they look forward to the resumption of the Ghana league and other football activities in the country.