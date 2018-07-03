3 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Betway Boss Unveils Package to Fans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

ONLINE betting outfit Betway has reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that customers across the country are given the opportunity to win cash during the World Cup period and beyond.

According to the Country Manager at Betway, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah, customers should take advantage of the World Cup period which has interesting offers on their platform to enrich themselves.

"We have several jackpots and great odds for people to take advantage of and this World Cup has shown that it is a game for all as there are no big and small teams," he stated.

"Since any team can win a match, it is possible to bet on any of the teams at the current stage and win fantastic cash prizes," he added.

Aside the offers, he said his outfit is also ensuring that customers stay healthy by carrying out free health screening for customers.

To underline their earnestness, the first-of-its-kind screening came off last Friday at the head office in Adabraka where thousands of customers and their families turned up for the medical exercise.

Individuals where taken through a series of tests including blood sugar level, BMI, an eye examination, breast cancer examination and blood pressure monitoring.

"This is part of our corporate social responsibilities and we encourage not only healthy activities by way of exercising but also regular screening to ensure the public is healthy,"he stated.

He stressed that, the screening also forms part of their second year anniversary celebrations in Ghana as they look forward to more years of exciting betting experience for Ghanaians.

"When we launched two years ago, we promised Ghanaians of the easiest and most flexible way of betting and currently many have followed but we would continue to provide more for customers not only in football but other sports across the world," he added.

He urged the public to continue patronising their services as they look forward to the resumption of the Ghana league and other football activities in the country.

Ghana

What's Driving African Migration, Who's Going, and Where?

It is well established that young people constitute the majority of those who risk their lives on migratory routes from… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.