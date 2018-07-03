South Africa: Three Men to Serve Their Sentence for Rape

press release

On 21 June 2018, Inkanyezi Regional Court in Eshowe sentenced Sipho Mgwaba (56) to life imprisonment for rape of a 43-year-old mute victim. It is alleged that on 18 January 2017 at 5:00, the victim's mother left her 43-year-old daughter sleeping and went to collect her pension pay out. When the victim's mother came back she noticed that the victim was sitting on the mat with her skirt up. The victim used sign language to inform her mother what transpired. The mother took her to local hospital where the rape was confirmed by the doctor. A rape case was opened at Mbongolwane SAPS and was transferred to Eshowe FCS for further investigation. The accused was then arrested and the DNA samples were taken and the accused was positively linked to the crime that he committed. He made several court appearances until his sentence.

In another case, the Eshowe Regional Court sentenced Mphumuzi Biyela (21) to 15 years imprisonment for the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Qomintaba area, Melmoth. He was sentenced on 27 June 2018 after the court heard how he raped a 15-year-old victim. It is alleged on 6 November 2016, at 16:30, the victim was on her way home coming from a church when she met with a man known as Mphumuzi Biyela. The accused forcefully grabbed the victim to a secluded area where he raped her. The victim went home and reported to matter to the elders who then called the police. A case of rape case was opened at Melmoth SAPS and was transferred to Eshowe FCS for further investigation. He was traced and was brought before court.

In another separate case on 28 June 2018, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced Mthandeni Sithole (30) to 12 years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old victim. It is alleged on 31 March 2017, at 16:00, the victim was at Kwabhongoza area, Richmond. While she was on her way she met Mthandeni Sithole who forcefully grabbed and slapped her with an open hand. She was threatened with a beer bottle and raped. The managed to report the incident at Richmond police station and a case of rape was opened. The Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation. The accused was then apprehended and made several court appearance until he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.