Ghana: Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly Holds Town Hall Meeting

press release

The Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr George Agyiri, has assured the people in the Municipality that he will operate an open-door policy and that his administration seeks to improve the living standards of the people.

He was addressing participants in a Town Hall Meeting organized by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with the Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly to deepen grassroots participation in the governance process for national development.

He said the Town Hall Meeting was to afford stakeholders and the public the opportunity to engage with the Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly on both national and local government issues and for them to contribute their views and expectations to enable the Assembly integrate them into its development plans and activities to improve their wellbeing.

Mr Agyiri presented to the people the highlights of programmes, projects and activities as well as the policy decisions that the Assembly was implementing for sustainable development through a broader and effective consensus-building with the public.

The highlights he mentioned included administration, revenue mobilization, road construction, education, health, infrastructure, water, sanitation, agribusiness training, electricity and internet connectivity, disaster management and prevention as well as security.

He said the Assembly had distributed about 1000 bags of cement to support community-initiated projects to enable them complete them on time for the progress of the Municipality.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to rally behind the Assembly so that the available resources could be utilized effectively for development.

The Western Regional Information Officer, Nana Armstrong Asmah, said government had started implementing some of its flagship policies and programmes which included Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, One-District One-Factory, alternative livelihood programs for illegal miners and the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo).

Source: ISD (Stephen Tashie)