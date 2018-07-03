Ghana: Togo's Political Actors Urged to Sustain Progress Made So Far

press release

Ghana's President, Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, and Guinea's President, Alpha Condé, have impressed upon Togo's political actors to sustain the progress made at resolving the political impasse in that country through dialogue and regular consultation.

In a communique issued on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, after the meeting between the actors-- the Togolese Government and the Coalition of 14 opposition parties-- the two Presidents responsible for facilitating the mediation process expressed their satisfaction with the openness and frankness that prevailed throughout the discussions.

They further commended the sense of responsibility of all the parties who exhibited their willingness to work together to ease the socio-political tensions and restore peace, harmony and cohesion among the various actors of the Togolese society," the communique stated.

The two Presidents urged all the political parties and actors to refrain from actions and behaviours that were likely to pose a threat to the peace and stability in Togo and in the region.

Presidents Akufo-Addo and Alpha Condé appealed to the two opposing political actors in Togo to suspend street demonstrations during the dialogue.

The Communique further urged the security forces in Togo to ensure that they carried out law enforcement obligations with professionalism in compliance with the laws of the land.

While commending the Togolese government for the appeasement it had already taken, which included the release of persons arrested during demonstrations held by the opposition, the two distinguished Presidents implored the Togolese Government to "study the possibility of extending the right to demonstrate to the entire national territory as agreed with the opposition parties, with the aim of guaranteeing the freedom to demonstrate as well as the security of property and persons.

President Akufo-Addo and President Alpha Condé are expected to examine, in detail, the various concerns raised and submit a report at the next Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

Source: ISD (Rex MainooYeboah)