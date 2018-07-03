Ghana Tilapia Safe for Consumption--Government Assures

press release

The Ghana Aquaculture Association, in conjunction with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD), has dispelled rumours and fears of the general public concerning the ban on the importation of tilapia and some selected fish products.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, last week, the association explained that the ban which was announced earlier in the week was intended to protect the local water bodies from contamination.

The Head of Fish Health Unit at MoFAD, Dr Peter A. Ziddah, said tilapia from the various fish farms in Ghana were wholesome for consumption.

He said a team from the Department would be placed at the various ports across the country to monitor and check imported ornamental fishes and tilapia species that came into the country for commercial consumption.

In addition, he said, a surveillance team would be visiting the various fish farms across the country to educate fish farmers and consumers as well as look out for the presence of the virus.

It would be recalled that the Government of Ghana on Wednesday announced a ban on ornamental fish imports to prevent the possibility of the tilapia lake virus from entering the country.

Tilapia lake virus is a newly-emerging virus that is associated with significant mortalities in farmed tilapia. With cases reported across Africa, Asia and South America, the virus represents a huge risk to the global tilapia industry, whose 2015 production was valued at US$ 9.8 billion.

The ban, according to MoFAD, was one of the measures being taken to prevent or control the virus since there was no known treatment for it.

MoFAD said it would follow up with an awareness creation campaign and capacity building at different levels for farmers, extension officers, consumers and the general public to help in promoting farm-level biodiversity.

Source: ISD (Juliana B Akyea & Rebecca Avusu)