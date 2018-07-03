Ghana: President Akufo-Addo to Receive Gender Champion Award

press release

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will receive a Gender Champion Award at a Presidential Gala Dinner Awards Night in Accra on July 5, 2018.

Other recipients of the Awards include international guests from various countries, among whom are Dr Yvonne Thompson, CBE of the United Kingdom; Bahamas-based Princess Dr Debbie Bartlet, Founder of the CEO Network; Angola-based HRH Princess Eliane Hansen; and a lineup of distinguished Ghanaian and Nigerian women.

The Awards will be preceded by the Global Women Economic and Social Empowerment Summit (GWESES) which opens on July 4,2018.

The two-day Summit, which aims to showcase the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of women, is on the theme: Building and investing in our capacity to grow.

It is a gathering of distinguished leading women and men from various social, professional, academic and entrepreneurial backgrounds and a vehicle to promote and develop initiatives that empower and encourage investment for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world with a specific focus on Africa.

Equal access to education, health care, decent work and representation in political and economic decision-making processes are expected to feature prominently in the dialogue.

It is being organized by the Global Women Inventors & Innovators Network (GWIIN)--a global network which aims to increase the number of innovative women embracing enterprise--in partnership with the 40 Roses Foundation Ghana--an initiative which seeks to harness the power of successful women to educate, mentor and empower socio-economically challenged girls with academic promise to enable them fulfil their maximum potential.

GWESES 2018 is under the Patronage of H.E. Rev Dr Gifty Lamptey, Ambassador for women's empowerment in Africa and the GWIIN Chairman, Mr Reginald Laryea.

In a statement issued ahead of the Summit, UK based Dr Bola Olabisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWIIN and co-Founder of GWESES, noted that the complex issues of women's empowerment remained in spite of the progress made in the fight for gender justice and the recognition being given women for their achievements.

Dr Olabisi, according to the statement, said the focus of the GWESES was, therefore, to grow women's capacity beyond limits while creating a more inclusive society.

The statement quotes Ms Penelope Jones-Mensah, President of the 40 Roses Foundation and Co-Founder of GWESES, as saying that it was not a women-only event and that it was a partnership with men as allies and frontline advocates who served as role models and actively worked for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Ms Jones-Mensah, the statement said, lauded the remarkable contributions of HRM Togbe Afede XIV for his support for girls' education and US-based Dr Nelson Aluya and Sir Girmay Haile for their work in addressing healthcare education specific to women, who will also be honoured with other supporters of the programme alongside the distinguished women awardees at the awards ceremony.

GWESES has become a key platform and catalyst to help realize United Nations' priorities on equality and empowerment of women and girls.

The GWESES 2018 is a follow up to previous GWIIN initiatives,including the first of the remarkable events held in Ghana in 2005, in partnership with GEM- International Finance Corporation, the private arm of the World Bank Group and Ghana's Ministries of Women (MOWAC), and Trade & Industry (MoTI).

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney, Esq.)