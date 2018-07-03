Zimbabwe: Mobile Network Operators Comply With Potraz Directive

Zimbabwe's leading mobile network operators (MNOs) yesterday complied with a Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) directive to slash mobile Internet data tariffs by 60%.

Potraz announced last month that it has revised data tariffs through a new Long Rung Incremental Costing model which outlines a new structure on pricing of telecommunication services which includes mobile Internet data charges USSD charges and interconnection fees.

The regulator made the announcement on the 20th of June last month during a press conference which was graced by Minister of Information Communication Technology & Cybersecurity, Supa Mandiwanzira. The minister said government has already notified operators to comply to the new tariffs model by the 1st of July.

Econet, which is the leading mobile network operator by subscribers and infrastructure yesterday notified the public that it has slashed its mobile Internet data charges down to $0.05 per megabyte. Econet which also offer USSD services for various mobile financial solutions also slashed the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data down to $0.05 from the usual $0.12.

The second largest mobile network operation, NetOne also responded to the call and slashed its mobile Internet data tariffs from $0.12 down to $0.05 before tax and then $0.06 after tax. The state owned mobile network operator also cut USSD charges down to $0.05 before tax and also reduced interconnection fees per minute down to $0.02.

