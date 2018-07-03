30 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: CBE, Oil Libya Co-Launch Pos Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) and Oil Libya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a Point of Sale (PoS) services at 26 Oil Libya gas stations in Addis Abeba.

The service will be initiated with promotional prices that will last for nearly three months, until September 19, 2018. The service is expected to attract users on the mover and help create a cashless society. The campaign provides an incentive option including a five percent discount for clients who buy motor oils throughout the week and the same discount will be given for those who refill gases during Saturday afternoons.

The seven and half decades old CBE, initially introduced 206 PoS machines in 2013 and currently has reached to 8,623 machines. Oil Libya operates with 150 gas stations throughout the country with 34 stations found in Addis Abeba.

Ethiopia

Sugar Corporation Accuses Contractor of Harassment

The Head of the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation Endawek Abite disclosed to the parliamentary State Enterprises Affairs… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.