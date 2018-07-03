Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) and Oil Libya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a Point of Sale (PoS) services at 26 Oil Libya gas stations in Addis Abeba.

The service will be initiated with promotional prices that will last for nearly three months, until September 19, 2018. The service is expected to attract users on the mover and help create a cashless society. The campaign provides an incentive option including a five percent discount for clients who buy motor oils throughout the week and the same discount will be given for those who refill gases during Saturday afternoons.

The seven and half decades old CBE, initially introduced 206 PoS machines in 2013 and currently has reached to 8,623 machines. Oil Libya operates with 150 gas stations throughout the country with 34 stations found in Addis Abeba.