30 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, United States Energise Partnership

Power Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Ethiopia to increase electricity access in Ethiopia through private sector-led projects.

Power Africa aims to add at least 30,000MW of new electric power capacity and 60MW electrical connections across Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030 using wind, solar hydro-power, gas and geothermal.

Power Africa is a United States Government-led partnership coordinated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), launched in 2013.

The signing of the agreement was accompanied by Seleshi Bekele (PhD), minister of Water, Irrigation, & Electricity, Michael Raynor, the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia, Gilbert Kaplan, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade and Leslie Reed, Ethiopia mission director to the USAID.

