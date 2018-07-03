30 June 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Tests First Crude Oil

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chinese POLY-GCL Petroleum Investment has officially started extracting crude oil from the Ogaden Basin in Somali Regional State,

Five months ago the company had announced that the country has a potential crude oil and natural gas reserve. The gas reserve is found in three areas of the Ogaden including Ilala and Kulab areas of Shinile zone.

A day ahead, on June 28, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and Barton Yu, Chairman of POLY-GCL had announced the commencement of the extraction.

The country is expected to earn over 1.2 billion dollars annual income from natural gas export in the first few years of production. The earning is expected to grow to eight billion dollars. as part of the current test 450 barres of crude oile will be produced a day.

The then Ministry of Mines (MoM) and Ploy GCL signed a petroleum production sharing agreement (PPSA) on November 16, 2013. The reserve of natural gas in the areas was confirmed in 1972 by Tenneco, a US company

Ethiopia

Sugar Corporation Accuses Contractor of Harassment

The Head of the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation Endawek Abite disclosed to the parliamentary State Enterprises Affairs… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.