South Africa: NC Solar Youth Cup Star Invited to Amajimbos Squad for Cosafa

The organizer of the Northern Cape u17 Solar Youth Cup, Willie Motlogelwa is over the moon following the inclusion of the tournament's player of the tournament and top goal-scorer Jerome Karelse into the South African u17 (Amajimbos) squad preparing for the COSAFA u17 championships in Mauritius.

Karelse has been included in the national u17 provisional squad of 32 players by coach Molefi Ntseki to be in camp for the championships that will take place in the Indian Ocean island from 19-29 July.

The squad will be trimmed to 20 players just before the team leaves for Mauritius on 15 July 2018.

Motlogelwa who brought together teams from Northern Cape's 5 Regions in a bid to unearth an abundant of talent in the vast Province said the selection of Karelse in the u17 squad will galvanise him and his partners to work even harder in having such tournaments in the area on regular occasions.

"The aim of the Northern Cape Solar Youth Cup was mainly to discover the talent in the Province and two weeks after we held the finals in Kimberley, one of the players is now in the national team.

"This is good for the Province, the Region Pixley-ka-Seme, the sponsors of the tournament and everyone involved," said Motlogelwa.

He said he expected many more players from the tournament to make it into the big leagues and thanked the sponsors for providing the youngsters with the opportunity to show their talent.

The Solar Youth Cup is sponsored by REISA, Kathu Solar, Lesedi Power Project, NC Dept of Sports, Arts and Culture, Sishen Solar Facility, LaLiga, EDS, Loago Sports SA in association with the South African Football Association.

Amajimbos have been drawn in Group B alongside Lesotho, Mozambique and defending champions Zambia.

South Africa will open their account with a clash against Lesotho on Friday, 20 July at 13h30, and a fixture against Mozambique will follow two days later (Sunday, 22 July) at 10h00 - and both matches will be played at Auguste Vollaire Stadium in Flacq.

For the final group stages, Amajimbos will travel to the capital Port Louis to play Zambia on Tuesday, 24 July at St Francois Xavier Stadium at 13h00.

PRELIMINARY AMAJIMBOS SQUAD FOR COSAFA CUP

GOALKEEPERS:

1. CONSTI CHRISTODOULOU MARITZBURG UNITED KZN

2. THABANG MAEMA SCHOOL SPORTS GAUTENG

3. LEBOGANG NTHENE LOUIS BOTHA FREE STAGE

4. BONTLE MOLEFE KAIZER CHIEFS GAUTENG

DEFENDERS:

5. BHONGO LAWANA SUPERSPORT UNITED GAUTENG

6. SPHIWE NKABINDE STARS OF AFRICA GAUTENG

7. BONGOLWETHU SIYASI AJAX CAPE TOWN CAPE TOWN

8. LEORANDO ROOI SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE GAUTENG

9. KIERON JACKS SUPERSPORT UNITED GAUTENG

10. NELSON RALENKOANE NAVALSIG HIGH FREE STATE

11. ATHENKOSI MCABA BIDVEST WITS GAUTENG

12. BHEKI CELE ORLANDO PIRATES GAUTENG

13. BARRY SITHOLE SUPERSPORT UNITED LIMPOPO

MIDFIELDERS:

14. VUSIMUZI PLAMANA FISH HOEK AFC CAPE TOWN

15. STORM JONAS BIDVEST WITS GAUTENG

16. THATO MATLI MAMELODI SUNDOWNS GAUTENG

17. SIYANDA NYANGA UNIVERSITY OF JHB GAUTENG

18. THABANI GUMEDE ORLANDO GUMEDE GAUTENG

19. DANTE BROWN AJAX CAPE TOWN CAPE TOWN

20. MOHAMMED SHAHABODIEN STARS OF AFRICA GAUTENG

21. AZOLA TSHOBENI ORLANDO PIRATES GAUTENG

22. BOIPELO MASHEGO UNTERHATCHING GERMANY

23. THANDO BUTHELEZI MAMELODI SUNDOWNS GAUTENG

24. LUNGELO MAKAMBI ORLANDO PIRATES GAUTENG

25. JEAN PIERRE AJAX CAPE TOWN CAPE TOWN

26. KATLEGO TSOTETSI SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE GAUTENG

27. JAMES MCFARLANE KAIZER CHIEFS GAUTENG

STRIKERS:

28. JEROME KARELSE ORION HIGH SCHOOL NORTHERN CAPE

29. MOTLHALOSI NARE ALEX ACES GAUTENG

30. BOITUMELO RADIOPANE SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE GAUTENG

31. OLEFILE RAMATLO MEADOWLANDS ACADEMY GAUTENG

32. MTHOKOZISI BALAKASI KAIZER CHIEFS GAUTENG