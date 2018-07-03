Liberia: Lebanese Cultural Union Grants Scholarship to Students of Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law

Monrovia — To improve education at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCU) has extended her academic scholarship to the institution from 12 to 18 students.

The academic scholarship will be given to deserving students in the tune of US$6,750.

Making the presentation at the University of Liberia campus over the weekend, the president of WLCU Ahmed Wazni said the initiative is his organization's way of contributing to the growth of the country.

Wazni said the academic scholarship for the law school will go a long way in promoting the legal system of Liberia.

"The Lebanese community's intent is to promote the legal profession by easing the financial burden of brilliant students in the legal field," he noted.

The WLCU president said the Lebanese community in Liberia will always be ready to assist the law school students in achieving their education.

He added that the scholarship is the beginning of the Lebanese Union friendship with the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

"This is the beginning of our relationship with the law school, and so we are going to make more materials and financial contributions to the institution," the WLCU president noted.

At the same time, the WLCU also pledged to offer 250 chairs to students of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

Receiving the check on behalf of the law school, the Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Counselor T. Negbalee Warner lauded the Lebanese Cultural Union for its contributions to the institution.

Cllr. Warner assured the Lebanese community of the university willingness to work with them in providing quality education to students of the law school.

In separate remarks, some students of the law school expressed appreciation for the good gesture by the Lebanese community for supporting their academic quest.