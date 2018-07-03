Seychelles: President Receives Report of the Public Service Salary Review Committee

press release

President Danny Faure has received the Report of the Public Service Salary Review Committee which he established in January 2018 to advise Government on amendments to the Public Service Salary Act 2013.

The Report, dated 26th June 2018, will be tabled for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers at its scheduled meeting of 18th July 2018.

The Public Service Salary Review Committee was chaired by Mr Willy Confait, and its other Members were Mr Errol Dias, Mr Damien Thésée, Mrs Yvonia Richardson, Mrs Helene Maiche, Miss Sitna Cesar and Mr Gafoor Yakub.

The President thanked the Committee for its hard work, and for the timely submission of its recommendations.