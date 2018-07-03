Seychelles: Blue Safari Seychelles Invites Visitors to Explore Remote Atolls With Conservation in Mind

A new concept in Seychelles, an island nation known for its postcard-perfect topaz blue water and pearlescent sand, is giving enthusiasts the opportunity to discover the marine life of some islands in the archipelago.

Dubbed 'Blue Safari Seychelles', the new concept allows one to experience Seychelles' atolls of Astove, Cosmoledo and the Amirantes, as well as Alphonse Island, offering a firsthand voyage of discovery.

The concept was launched last month at "We Are Africa" - a gathering of top African travel brands, world-class buyers and top international press - in Cape Town, South Africa.

During the launch of the concept, two Blue Safari Seychelles' conservationists - Sam Balderson and Josep Nogués - provided an introduction to ocean conservation. The platform was also an opportunity for them to explain how Blue Safari Seychelles is an innovative project with potential.

Island conversation is a fundamental objective of Blue Safari. They encourage guests to enjoy the beauty of the atolls while being involved in their protection. Blue Safari's philosophy is a combination of sustainable travel with luxury accommodation. It has over 120 staff - private guides, ecologists, dive instructors and managers, among others.

The range of accommodation varies from an Alphonse Island Bungalow, Suite or Villa, to the Astove Coral Lodge or a Cosmoledo Eco Camp.

The Marketing Manager for Blue Safari Seychelles, Amanda Lang, said the new concept was well received at the 'We Are Africa' event.

"Many of our trade partners are conscious of conservation and how this plays a big role in tourism. Seychelles being so diverse, boasting a very healthy ecosystem, can market the destination as one of the last Eden on earth," said Lang.

She added that 'Blue Safari Seychelles' takes on a very responsible role in maintaining conservation within its tourism management and activities, tied in with a healthy input on our environment.

"The outer islands are still very much unexplored, which to be honest has preserved these gems, marine life and wildlife. The operation is small, professional and specialised therefore this experience will not tamper with the exclusivity of the group and responsibility to operate with an eco-ethos," said Lang.

The experiential concept gives guests the opportunity to discover the marine life of Seychelles through scuba diving, snorkelling, turtle hatching spotting, reef flats expedition, dolphin and whale watching amount other ocean-based activities.

Each Blue Safari experience can be tailor-made to suit the requirements of each guest. Depending on the activity, exploration can be done by sailing a schooner, on motor-yachts, private planes or helicopters.

Things to do are not limited to the ocean alone - one has the opportunity to enjoy bird watching and conservational activities which includes tree planting, beach and ocean clean-up, turtle patrol and tracking, manta identification, and tortoise tracking.