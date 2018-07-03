3 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: WB Hails Egypt's Steps to Achieve Economic Reform Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:36 PM

WB hails Egypt's steps to achieve economic reform program

Executive Director and Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank Group Merza Hussain Hasan on Monday 2/7/2018 hailed steps taken by Egypt to achieve the country's economic reform program.

Meeting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in Cairo, Hassan described Egypt's program as a successful story.

He called for completing all steps of the economic reform program, so as to improve living conditions and services provided to the Egyptian citizens.

The improvement in Egypt's economic performance indicators reflects the government's efforts exerted, Hassan said, adding that these efforts must continue to drive economic growth rates.

The prime minister expressed the government's keenness to continue cooperation with the World Bank in several development programs.

He added that the government spares no effort to improve the standard of living of the Egyptian citizens.

Egypt will reap the fruits of economic reform in the coming period, Madbouli said. The state focuses on the most needy areas, especially in Upper Egypt and Sinai, he added.

The premier affirmed that the files of education, health, social housing, sanitation, unemployment, private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises represent a top priority to the government.

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr also took part in the meeting.

MENA

Egypt

IMF Hails Continuous Economic Improvement in Egypt

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:14 PM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.