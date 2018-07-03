Egypt: WB Hails Egypt's Steps to Achieve Economic Reform Program

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:36 PM

WB hails Egypt's steps to achieve economic reform program

Executive Director and Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank Group Merza Hussain Hasan on Monday 2/7/2018 hailed steps taken by Egypt to achieve the country's economic reform program.

Meeting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in Cairo, Hassan described Egypt's program as a successful story.

He called for completing all steps of the economic reform program, so as to improve living conditions and services provided to the Egyptian citizens.

The improvement in Egypt's economic performance indicators reflects the government's efforts exerted, Hassan said, adding that these efforts must continue to drive economic growth rates.

The prime minister expressed the government's keenness to continue cooperation with the World Bank in several development programs.

He added that the government spares no effort to improve the standard of living of the Egyptian citizens.

Egypt will reap the fruits of economic reform in the coming period, Madbouli said. The state focuses on the most needy areas, especially in Upper Egypt and Sinai, he added.

The premier affirmed that the files of education, health, social housing, sanitation, unemployment, private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises represent a top priority to the government.

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr also took part in the meeting.

MENA