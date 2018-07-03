3 July 2018

Egypt: FM Starts European Tour

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 01:40 PM

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri left here for Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday 3/7/2018 starting a European tour that also includes Austria.

The tour aims at following up relations between Egypt and each of Germany and Austria and probing ways to enhance them in all domains, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The minister will meet during his two-day visit to Germany with a number of officials including the head of the Egyptian-German Friendship Group at the Bundestag and give interviews to the German media, he said.

He will also meet with his German counterpart and the ministers of transport and economic cooperation, he said.

As for his visit to Austria, Shoukri is expected to meet with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl for talks on bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural domains, he added.

Shoukri's visit to Austria is important in terms of coordination with European forums and holding consultations on Egyptian-European cooperation, he pointed out.

