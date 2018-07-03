Egypt: Sisi Orders Accelerating Development of Road Safety System

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:39 PM

Sisi orders accelerating development of road safety system

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed officials to accelerate the steps of developing the road safety system to reduce the number of road accidents.

The president statements came in a meeting on Monday2/7/2018 with Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat, head of the Administrative Control Authority Mohamed Erfan, head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Kamel El Wazir and head of the national road agency Magdy Anwar.

The president directed the officials to establish more services on roads including fuel and service stations and ambulances to improve services for citizens.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting tackled means to curb the number of road accidents and maintain bridges and roads.