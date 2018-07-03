3 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Military Production Min., Uzbek Amb. Confer On Industrial Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:28 PM

Military production min., Uzbek amb. Confer on industrial cooperation

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed el Assar met on Tuesday 3/7/2018 with Uzbek Ambassador in Cairo Oybek Usmanov to discuss joint cooperation in the field of industrialization.

Assar posted Usmanov on technical and technological potentials of military production companies in Egypt.

He said that delegations of experts from both countries should exchange visits to get firsthand information about possible fields of cooperation.

Usmanov said his country is looking forward to cooperating with Egypt in the industrial and cultural fields and to increasing joint investments.

Egypt

IMF Hails Continuous Economic Improvement in Egypt

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:14 PM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.