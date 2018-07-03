Egypt: Military Production Min., Uzbek Amb. Confer On Industrial Cooperation

Tuesday 03 July 2018 - 12:28 PM

Military production min., Uzbek amb. Confer on industrial cooperation

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed el Assar met on Tuesday 3/7/2018 with Uzbek Ambassador in Cairo Oybek Usmanov to discuss joint cooperation in the field of industrialization.

Assar posted Usmanov on technical and technological potentials of military production companies in Egypt.

He said that delegations of experts from both countries should exchange visits to get firsthand information about possible fields of cooperation.

Usmanov said his country is looking forward to cooperating with Egypt in the industrial and cultural fields and to increasing joint investments.