Zimbabwe: Willard Sarupinda Dies

Tragedy has struck the Dynamos family again following the death of former board member Willard Sarupinda who succumbed to diabetes at the weekend. Sarupinda, who was brother to the late legendary DeMbare player and coach Obadiah, played for the Glamour Boys between 1966 and 1975.

A family spokesperson yesterday said the former forward had been ill for some time and died at his family home in Kuwadzana 4 on Sunday.

He was 77. Sarupinda is survived by seven children and 16 grandchildren.

His body is expected to be buried today at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Sarupinda was a member of the Dynamos board of directors until 2014 when he retired because of poor health.

He worked with the late Richard Chiminya and Freddy Mkwesha and under the current chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

He was signed by Dynamos in 1966 together with Ernest Kamba as direct replacements for Jimmy Finch, who had joined cross town rivals Arcadia United, while Mkwesha had moved to Portugal. He played in the same team with the likes of Steven Chimedza, Shaw 'Kojak' Handriade, George 'Mastermind' Shaya, Canaan Mpariwa, Reeds Johannes, Kuda Muchemeyi, Sheperd Murape, John Revai and Charles Gwatidzo as their goalkeeper. During his career he won the Nyore-Nyore Shield, the BAT Rosebowl, Chibuku Cup and one league title in 1970.

He had a subdued coaching career, together with the late Owen Chandamale, at former Northern Region Division One side Dimon before he was incorporated into the DeMbare board of directors. Sarupinda's death comes barely six months after DeMbare buried another member of their trailblazing side of the 1970s, Shadreck Ngwenya, who passed away early this year in Bulawayo. Meanwhile, Farai Mupasiri will today start training with the Glamour Boys as he angles a move back to the country's biggest and most successful club. The forward is a former DeMbare player.

He captained Shabanie Mine last season and was a revelation in Zvishavane where his stock rose significantly to the extent of attracting the interests of champions FC Platinum who brought him to their stable. But Mupasiri has been frozen at the champions where he has struggled to convince coach Norman Mapeza to give him a crack in the team.

The forward is now back in Harare and has been training on his own while his FC Platinum teammates are training in Zvishavane. He told The Herald yesterday he was weighing up the options of returning to DeMbare and will start training with the Glamour Boys today.