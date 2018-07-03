3 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Wishes Peace Prevails in Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

NOUAKCHOTT - President Hage Geingob said on Sunday he wishes Zimbabwe well in the upcoming general elections, and that peace should prevail throughout the process.

Zimbabwe, which is due to hold elections on 30 July, has this time enjoyed a mostly peaceful campaign period compared to previous elections.

The peaceful campaigns were, however, tainted by a bomb blast that rocked White City stadium in Bulawayo last month at a campaign rally addressed by president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The blast narrowly missed the president, who has since described it as a terrorist attack.

In an interview after holding talks on the margins of the African Union mid-term summit in Nouakchott, President Geingob, who is also the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deputy chairman, said Namibia condemns the use of violence in election campaigns.

"We always chat about our problems, our relations. We are neighbours, good neighbours, comrades," he said as he emerged from the meeting.

"We were discussing how we are going to co-operate, as we have been doing all these years. We (hope) we are going to have good elections (in Zimbabwe), peaceful ones we hope. We were discussing that."

Earlier, South African president and SADC chairman Cyril Ramaphosa also held talks with Mnangagwa, in a meeting again widely believed to have been arranged for Mnangagwa to apprise the SADC leadership on developments in Zimbabwe following the blast.

Before the opening of the AU summit, Mnangagwa had informal interactions with fellow leaders, including Ghana's Nana Akufor Addo, and other dignitaries who were eager to know about his well-being.

Several countries, the UN and various organisations have condemned the bomb attack, which claimed the lives of two people and injured over 40 others. Mnangagwa says he suspects the G40 cabal of orchestrating the attack.

- Nampa-Ziana

Namibia

Govt Increases Pensions and Grants

The poverty eradication ministry has increased pensions and grants by N$50, to be implemented next month. Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.