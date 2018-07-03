Namibia: Geingob Wishes Peace Prevails in Zimbabwe

NOUAKCHOTT - President Hage Geingob said on Sunday he wishes Zimbabwe well in the upcoming general elections, and that peace should prevail throughout the process.

Zimbabwe, which is due to hold elections on 30 July, has this time enjoyed a mostly peaceful campaign period compared to previous elections.

The peaceful campaigns were, however, tainted by a bomb blast that rocked White City stadium in Bulawayo last month at a campaign rally addressed by president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The blast narrowly missed the president, who has since described it as a terrorist attack.

In an interview after holding talks on the margins of the African Union mid-term summit in Nouakchott, President Geingob, who is also the Southern African Development Community (SADC) deputy chairman, said Namibia condemns the use of violence in election campaigns.

"We always chat about our problems, our relations. We are neighbours, good neighbours, comrades," he said as he emerged from the meeting.

"We were discussing how we are going to co-operate, as we have been doing all these years. We (hope) we are going to have good elections (in Zimbabwe), peaceful ones we hope. We were discussing that."

Earlier, South African president and SADC chairman Cyril Ramaphosa also held talks with Mnangagwa, in a meeting again widely believed to have been arranged for Mnangagwa to apprise the SADC leadership on developments in Zimbabwe following the blast.

Before the opening of the AU summit, Mnangagwa had informal interactions with fellow leaders, including Ghana's Nana Akufor Addo, and other dignitaries who were eager to know about his well-being.

Several countries, the UN and various organisations have condemned the bomb attack, which claimed the lives of two people and injured over 40 others. Mnangagwa says he suspects the G40 cabal of orchestrating the attack.

