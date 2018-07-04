3 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Seven Police Officers in Abuja - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian police
By Samuel Ogundipe

Armed attackers have gunned down seven police officers in Abuja. The incident reportedly occurred at Galadimawa Junction, just off the international airport road.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police commissioner, Sadiq Bello, informed PREMIUM TIMES of the incident Tuesday afternoon.

The police chief was, however, unable to immediately provide full details of how it occurred, saying the FCT police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, will provide further details to this newspaper shortly.

This latest killing occurs about three days after two police officers were killed in Akwa Ibom.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed that killing to PREMIUM TIMES, Saturday evening.

It also occurs less than three months after about 10 police officers were killed in an ambush in Benue State.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening, the police did not disclose how the officers were killed or the possible motives or identity of the suspects.

The statement, signed by Mr Manzah, only said 'men of the underworld' were responsible for the attack, without elaborating. When PREMIUM TIMES called him to provide further information about whether the 'men of the underworld' are suspected armed robbers, kidnappers or other criminal gangs, he declined to say.

The police spokesperson also declined to say whether the officers were on a patrol in their vehicle or manning a checkpoint when the gunmen struck.

There are already speculations online that the officers were killed while trying to search a vehicle. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently corroborate this, however.

Mr Manzah said the commissioner visited Galadimawa junction for a first-hand assessment of the scene. He lauded the bravery of the slain officers and condole with their loved ones.

Read the full police statement below:

The FCT Commissioner of Police has reassured members of the public that the Command has deployed proactive security measures to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

2. He stated this on Tuesday during his visit to Galadimawa round-about for on the spot assessment of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of some policemen during a fierce gun battle with some daredevil men of the underworld.

3. While commiserating with families of the deceased policemen who paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure law abiding FCT residents and the general public that the Command has set machineries in motion to arrest the fleeing assailants and bring them to justice.

4. Meanwhile, the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has since commenced discreet investigation to unmask the identities of the criminal elements behind the dastardly act.

Nigeria

Dozens Jailed in Anti-Corruption Blitz

Some 139 Nigerians, including two former state governors, have been convicted of corruption since the beginning of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.